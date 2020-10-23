Sawtell Ladies Turn Golf Course Pink For Breast Cancer Fundraiser

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE ladies from the Sawtell Golf Club recently held their annual Tee Off event raising funds for research into breast cancer.

A total of 76 players took part, including many non-golfers.

Apart from the golf activities, further money was raised with a huge raffle, a cake raffle with 18 cakes donated by members, a wishing well for donations and players paid some of the Pro Shop staff to hit drives for them.

All prizes for the day were donated by Raewyne Leeds and family and Lee Stewart, both survivors of breast cancer.

It was a colourful day with all players dressed in pink, carts decorated in pink and the path on the 5th tee outlined with pink paint, pots of pink flowers and other pink decorations.

The total raised was an amazing $4,568.

A wonderful result.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS