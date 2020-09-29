Sawtell Nippers receive rescue board donation from Sawtell RSL Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST year the Sawtell Surf Lifesaving Club (SSLC) suffered a setback when its junior Nippers trailer loaded with rescue boards and gear was involved in an accident which damaged much of their equipment.

Last weekend the Sawtell RSL Branch donated two new rescue boards to the club and the timing of the donation is superb, with the beach patrol season starting on Saturday 26 October.

Sawtell RSL contributes around $70000 a year to local sporting and community clubs and groups, and has a close relationship with the SSLC that is enhanced by their proximity to the Sawtell RSL Club.

Nippers President Gerard Klinkers thanked the Sawtell RSL club for their generous donation.

“These boards will be used extensively for providing surf safety, particularly with the Nippers on the beach on Sunday mornings,” he told News Of The Area.

SSLC recently held their first Pool Proficiency and registration day for the season, signing up 86 members in the process.

The club has elected to set their Nippers membership fee for the eight to fourteen age group to $100, which can be covered by the NSW Government Active Kids voucher.

Fees for the six to seven year old group are $50.

The club will also be running a Bronze Medallion course starting on Sunday 8 October.

Club Vice President Kel Pearce advised that, “With the onset of warmer weather and holidays, people should think about surf safety before they leave home, thinking about going to the beach with the right people, going to the right beach and in the right conditions.

“Remember to always swim between the red and yellow flags, and be assured that Surf Lifesavers are there and are ready to rescue,” he said.

By David TUNE