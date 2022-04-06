Sawtell off to flying Coastal Premier League start

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL FC got off to a flying start with a 3-1 win over the Taree Wildcats in their opening match of the Coastal Premier League last Saturday at the Coffs Football Centre synthetic pitches.

Despite the unprecedented rain, the synthetics were in pristine condition, and Karl Degroot was first to react to a loose ball to give the Scorpions a 1-0 lead at half time.

The Taree Wildcats levelled just after the break but Sawtell sealed the three points adding two more second half goals.

After a tough 2021 season Sawtell coach Joe Skyrtic was delighted with the win.

“It was great to start the season with a win, very happy with our performance for the first game.

“We knew Taree was going to be tough but we kept to our game plan.

“I thought we created a lot more goal scoring opportunities than our opponents but we weren’t clinical in front of goals.

“Taree were still in the game until the last 20-30 minutes of the second half where I thought we showed composure and control to seal the victory,” said Joe.

Sawtell will now face last year’s runners up the Coffs Coast Tigers in the Super Round at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Sunday 10 April.

“The next game is against the Tigers which will be challenging as I think they are one of the best teams in the

competition.

“Looking forward to it and hopefully it will be a great game for all to watch,” he said.

Sawtell FC Club President Simon Portus summed up the challenges players have faced this year with the unprecedented rain.

“It’s been a hard pre-season for everyone but it was great to get started.

“Our players have been training in halls, on tennis courts, on beaches, so getting on a field and playing good football was great to see.

“Our first team held a lot of possession and had a lot of solid chances, we’ve got some good depth and some older experienced heads as well as younger players in their third year in seniors so we are in a good position as a club in both our men’s and women’s squads.

“Our ressies are mostly new to each other so to see them fight back from being 4-2 down shows their potential.

“Each game in the CPL has its own challenges and playing the Tigers next week will be a good test for our players.

“We saw it last year in the Coffs United game that they all have the capacity to rise to any challenge,” said Simon.

By David WIGLEY