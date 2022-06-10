Sawtell priest and his puppy take off on fundraising trike trip to Adelaide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SUNDAY saw Sawtell’s Mary Help of Christian’s Father Michael Alcock and his loyal whippet Zippy set off on their fundraising trike trip all the way to Adelaide.

Leaving the carpark at the Catholic church in Sawtell on 5 June, the pair were waved off by members of the church community.



“It was exciting leaving the church grounds at midday on Sunday,” Father Michael told News Of The Area.

“Zippy and I left on the 12 o’clock Angelus Bell, which rang as I rode off with the crowd cheering.

“Other people had lined the streets as I rode up Lyons Road, Sawtell, onto Pine Creek Way on our way to Bellingen, our first stop.

“I took the back road which was bumpier than expected due to recent flooding but avoided the traffic and the view of the farms was lovely.

“Our second stop is Dorrigo then Ebor, Armidale, and then Tamworth.

“We will stay in Tamworth for two weeks to re-stock and undertake any maintenance.

“After Tamworth we head west and then south towards Adelaide.”

Michelle Royce, Community Engagement Manager, Sawtell Catholic Care told NOTA, “A group of parishioners and friends waved the intrepid adventurers off on the first leg of their journey to Bellingen, to the sounds of the church bell.

“Before a prayer to Our Lady of The Way for safe travels, Fr Michael promised they’d be back one way or another, by plane or by bike and thanked everyone who’s offered to come and save them if they get caught somewhere.

“We’ve had offers of trailers and all sorts of things,” he said.

“Fr Michael and Zippy will be laying over in Tamworth to fine tune their equipment before continuing to Adelaide,” added Michelle.

Updates on their trip will appear on the Sawtell Catholic Church Facebook page.

The ride is to raise funds for two causes: Lismore Flood Relief and to support the work of Fr Telesphor Zenda in working with the poor in Tanzania.

The GoFundMe link if you wish to sponsor them is bit.ly/adelaideorbust.

Donations can be made at the Sawtell Parish office or in collection baskets at the church, and online at GoFundMe platform – just type Adelaide or Bust into the search box on the home page.

For further information contact Sawtell Parish Office or Michelle Royce at [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI