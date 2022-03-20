Sawtell Responds sets up to help in disasters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL Responds has been formed by a few local business owners who wanted to take action to help those affected by the floods.

Nicola Sagar, Sawtell Chamber of Commerce, told News Of The Area, “We thought, how can we help when disasters hit, and be prepared, ready to respond.



“We have set up Sawtell Responds to use for any natural disasters down the track where we require community support/donations to help.

“The community has banded together to collect supplies for our northern neighbours who are in need as a result of these devastating floods.

“Sawtell Responds member Scott Schindler left on Sunday, 13 March and Therese will go next weekend to take up the supplies.

“We set up a Facebook account to spread the love through the socials.

“Down the track we will organise a raffle in the town to further help these communities try to get back onto their feet.

“So heartbreaking to see the scenes up there.”