Sawtell RSL Club Friday Night Darts Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 3, 2021 RESULTS for Friday 28 May 2021 1st: Mary and Craig (After a playoff) 2nd: John and Adam 3rd: Karen and Ray Mens highest score: Trevor (140) High pegs: Trevor 106 John 106 Tons: Karen H 95 Craig 100, 100, 121, 100 Trevor 100, 140, 100, 100 Ray 111 John Jnr 100, 133, 140 Results for Friday 21st May, 2021 1st: Mary and John Jnr 2nd: Donna and Trevor (After a playoff) 3rd: Shirley and Rob Mens highest score: Craig (140) Ladies highest score: Jayne (92) High pegs: Trevor 106 John 106 Tons: Shirley 90 Jayne 92 Donna 95, 133 Craig 100, 140, 100, 100, 121 Trevor 100, 106, 100 Alan 121 Rob 100, 100, 140, 115, 140, 100 John Jnr 125, 100, 140, 140, 106, 100, 100 Results for Friday 14th May, 2021 1st: John Jnr 2nd: Alan. 3rd: Adam. Mens highest score: Craig (140) Ladies highest score: Donna (132) High pegs: Jayne 64 (16, D7, D17) Tons: Shirley 126, 95 Jayne 104 Donna 97, 95, 132 Craig 100, 100, 100, 140, 100, 100, 100, 100, 123 Alan 110 Adam 118 John Jnr 135, 125, 135, 140, 140, 121, 105, 140, 180 Results for Friday 7th May, 2021 1st: Bryan and Donna 2nd: Trevor and Karen H 3rd: Mary and John Jnr Mens highest score: Craig (140) Ladies highest score: Shirley (126) One dart at the bull: Trevor Tons: Shirley 126 Craig 140, 106, 100, 140 Trevor 140, 106 John Jnr 100, 100, 135 Brian 100, 100 By Ray BEASLEY