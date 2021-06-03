Sawtell RSL Club Friday Night Darts

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

RESULTS for Friday 28 May 2021

1st: Mary and Craig (After a playoff)

2nd: John and Adam

3rd: Karen and Ray

Mens highest score: Trevor (140)

High pegs:

Trevor 106

John 106

Tons:

Karen H 95

Craig 100, 100, 121, 100

Trevor 100, 140, 100, 100

Ray 111

John Jnr 100, 133, 140

Results for Friday 21st May, 2021

1st: Mary and John Jnr

2nd: Donna and Trevor (After a playoff)

3rd: Shirley and Rob

Mens highest score: Craig (140)

Ladies highest score: Jayne (92)

High pegs:

Trevor 106

John 106

Tons:

Shirley 90

Jayne 92

Donna 95, 133

Craig 100, 140, 100, 100, 121

Trevor 100, 106, 100

Alan 121

Rob 100, 100, 140, 115, 140, 100

John Jnr 125, 100, 140, 140, 106, 100, 100

Results for Friday 14th May, 2021

1st: John Jnr

2nd: Alan.

3rd: Adam.

Mens highest score: Craig (140)

Ladies highest score: Donna (132)

High pegs: Jayne 64 (16, D7, D17)

Tons:

Shirley 126, 95

Jayne 104

Donna 97, 95, 132

Craig 100, 100, 100, 140, 100, 100, 100, 100, 123

Alan 110

Adam 118

John Jnr 135, 125, 135, 140, 140, 121, 105, 140, 180

Results for Friday 7th May, 2021

1st: Bryan and Donna

2nd: Trevor and Karen H

3rd: Mary and John Jnr

Mens highest score: Craig (140)

Ladies highest score: Shirley (126)

One dart at the bull: Trevor

Tons:

Shirley 126

Craig 140, 106, 100, 140

Trevor 140, 106

John Jnr 100, 100, 135

Brian 100, 100

 

By Ray BEASLEY

