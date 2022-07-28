Sawtell Rugby 7’s set to make a return after 20 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONE of Coffs Harbour’s bygone rugby tournaments is set to return for the first time in 20 years.

The Sawtell Rugby 7’s makes its long-awaited return this October long weekend, with an Elite and Country tournament to be contested for two days on 1-2 October at Bayrange Rugby Park.

The Sawtell Rugby 7’s is supported by the Coffs Harbour Snappers, and will feature four divisions; Elite Men’s and Women, and Country Men’s and Women, as teams play off for more than $45,000 in prize money.

Both the Elite Men’s and Elite Women’s divisions will see eight teams playing for more than $14,000 in prize money, with $10,000 for the winners.

The Country Men’s division will feature 16 teams competing for more than $9000 in prize money, with $4500 for first place.

The Country Women’s division will have eight teams playing off for $6000 in prize money, with $4500 for the winners.

The Men’s and Women’s Player of the Tournament will also receive a $500 cash prize.

The festivities will continue after the tournament finals with the Sawtell Rugby 7’s after party in the main street of Sawtell, kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 2 October with live music, food, and the NRL Grand Final live on the big screen.

Nathan Hardaker is on the organising committee of the Sawtell Rugby 7’s, and said the event would be one of the biggest of its kind in Australia.

“One of the main attractions will be our prize money, which is $45,000 and makes us one of the biggest 7’s tournaments in the country,” he said.

“We’re expecting teams from pretty much right across Australia, including the Shute Shield, Queensland Premier Rugby, and even Darwin and the NT, as well as local sides from Mid North Coast and Far North Coast Rugby.”

Hardaker said the Sawtell Rugby 7’s was coming at a great time.

“Being held on the October long weekend, the idea is for it to be like an end-of-year trip, and also to highlight the region as a destination for rugby,” he said.

“It will also kickstart the summer 7s series, which are normally held in Crescent Head and other places on the North Coast.

“Our ambition in our first year is to get it back up and running, but so far we have exceeded expectations,

“More and more sponsors want to get on board and 4 Pines Brewery, Sawtell Hotel, and the Toormina Hotel have been the driving forces with the generous support of other local businesses.”

To register your team for the Sawtell Rugby 7’s, visit https://sawtell7s.com.au/

The Coffs Harbour Snappers have celebrated the 10-year reunion of the Crabbies Reserve Grade grand final win, during the latest round of the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season.

Current first-grade players wore a special reunion jersey, and celebrated with the original Crabbies players, coaches and trainers who featured in the win 10 years ago.

The Snappers beat the Port Macquarie Pirates 22-19 in their first-grade encounter at Bayrange Rugby Park, with the Snappers reserves also triumphant, winning 24-17.

The Snappers women shared the honours with the Pirates in a 19-19 draw.

The Snappers juniors were also successful with the under 16s winning 19-15, and the under 14s having a big 63-0 win.

By Aiden BURGESS