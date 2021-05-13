Sawtell Saints defeat Nambucca Valley Lions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY 1 May saw the mighty Nambucca Valley Lions travel to Sawtell to take on the Saints in their second game of the year.

The lads have stepped up from Reserve Grade into First Grade this year and after a tough loss to Port Macquarie in the opening round, they were keen to travel to Sawtell to test themselves against one of the powerhouses in the competition.

Unfortunately, due to injuries and player unavailability, the Lions hit the field undermanned and went down to Sawtell 128 – 1.

Despite the points that were on the board at the end of the game, the Lions morale was high, the lads heads didn’t drop once and maintained their tough and physical game play for all four quarters, an effort that was truly commendable and inspirational.

The odds were stacked against the Lions and even though all players gave it their all, one man elevated himself to another level and that was, everyone’s favourite Scotsman, Ander McDonald.

In only his second year playing AFL, his first being in Reserve grade, Ander proved to be a mountain for the Saints forward line to climb, he played with such courage that even the great William Wallace would have been proud to see.

On ya Ander!

A big thank you to and well done to young guns Alex Parker and Harrison Lee for backing up from their u17s game earlier in the day to help the Lions out, such a step up in grades can be intimidating but these two young Lions kept their composure and provided some much needed speed for the older Lions.

An honourable mention must be given to Blake Tooheys, a club favourite.

Tooheys turns up to every game and gives his all, he put his body on the line during the game and that tough effort landed him in hospital with a gnarly split chin and multiple stitches, hope you make a speedy recovery Tooheys and when you do, you’ll be the only man I’ll know who can give two smiles at once.

Despite two losses in a row, there are a lot of positives for the Lions to draw upon, a few more games under their belts, an improvement in fitness combined with players coming back from injury should see them become a competitive First Grade side, a prospect that keeps their heads high in these opening rounds.

They know they can do it, so get behind the lads, Nambucca, and support a great club!

Go Lions!

By Jacob NEWBURY