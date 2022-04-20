Sawtell Sixers have undefeated season in under 12s

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL Sixers under 12s side were one of the best teams during the recent Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s season.

The Sawtell Sixers beat all before them on their way to a phenomenal undefeated season to win the under 12s premiership.

It was a stunning turnaround from the season before in which the Sixers side won just one game for the season.

The Sixers won all seven of their games to finish unbeaten minor premiers, then won their semi-final to make the grand final.

The Sixers were awarded the 2021/22 under 12s season premiership after their scheduled grand final against Nana Glen was washed out.

Sixers coach Mick Britton explained to News Of The Area what made the side such a great team.

“After winning only one game in the previous season this fine group of young athletes stepped up and remained unbeaten in the 21/22 season,” he said.

“In several close games throughout the rain affected season all members of the team stepped up under pressure.

“We had a couple of good strong bowlers, and Jacka Britton averaged 260 with the bat.

“A lot of kids stepped up from under 10s last year, and my son got some mates to come along.

“They were a real great bunch of kids that outdid themselves and it was a good team effort.”

By Aiden BURGESS