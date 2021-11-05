Sawtell SLSC 24-hour Gotcha4Life 24-hour row for Mental Health

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NUDGING $1000 raised, Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club’s (SSLSC) participation in the national Gotcha4Life annual 24-hour row for Mental Health (30-31 October) was spearheaded by local member, Fiona Lane.

A very tired but satisfied Fiona, having had limited sleep through the duration of the event, told News Of The Area the next day, “Congratulations to all Sawtell members and their friends who gave up some of their weekend to row.



“A massive effort was made by the overnight crew rowing through the night.

“This event wouldn’t have been such a success without everyone coming together.

“For me it was about getting the awareness out in the community more than raising money; it’s very overwhelming to see everyone donating and almost doubling our $500 goal…thank you.

“We rowed a total of 552 kms with 60 participants, mostly rowing for half-an-hour.”

Fiona’s mum Cheryl powered through an hour taking the row from Saturday to Sunday across midnight covering 10.5 kilometres.

SSLSC Life Member Cheryl said, “Our whole family got involved (Fiona’s dad bringing up the close of the event to midday on Sunday).

“Our family has been touched by mental illness.

“It’s a great event for members of all ages to get involved and do something to raise awareness and money to fund Gotch4Life mental health programs.”

Kellie Reinhold, a SSLSC member and teacher in the local school, who also rowed for one hour, said, “Anything to support mental health awareness…the more chances we get to talk about it, the less of a stigma it has.”

Greg Hackforth, a lifeguard with Coffs Harbour City Council said, “I’ve gone through mental health issues dealing with severe trauma after the Moonee Beach drownings in 2018.

“Three people drowned; despite the efforts of CPR, they passed away.

“I’ve done a lot of CPRs but for some reason that one rolled me.

“A lot of people have had it a lot worse than I have.”

Huge thanks goes to Anytime Fitness Toormina and Coffs Harbour for donating the use of their ergs, Promised Land Produce for supplying fresh fruit during the event and Coles Toormina for donating supplies.

Fiona added, “Please always check on your mates to see if they are okay.

“If you are concerned about your own or a friend’s mental health and wellbeing, headspace is a great place to go for help.

“Getting support can help you keep on track at school, study or work, and in your personal and family relationships.

“The sooner you get help, the sooner things can begin to improve for you.

“It’s not too late to donate by following the link here: https://24hourrow.com.au/sawtellslsc.”

By Andrea FERRARI