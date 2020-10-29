Sawtell Super Fun Day puts out call for local entertainers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Sawtell Super Fun Day is offering local entertainers the opportunity to entertain the community on its new Centre Stage for 2021.



To be held again on New Years Day at the Village Green at Sawtell Beach Holiday Park, organising committee chair Keith Bensley said the Centre Stage is being introduced for 2021 to widen the range of family entertainment.

“We have always catered well for children with rides, face painting, sand modelling and this year a pets and critters animal nursery but this will be an added attraction for teenagers and mums and dads,” Mr Bensley said.

“Already on board is the popular Sawtell Ukulele Group and we are looking for other local entertainers or performers who would like to join us and contribute to the day of family fun and entertainment.”

If you have the talent, or you know of any talented local who would like to perform at the 101st Sawtell Super Fun Day, then send an email outlining your talents to sawtellfunday@gmail.com.

If you have any questions or would like further information, Mr Bensley can be contacted on 0438 269 210.

Forming part of the line up on Centre Stage will be the awarding of Sawtellian and Young Sawtellian of the Year.

Nominations for these prestigious awards are open until 30 November and can be made on-line at www.sawtellfunday.com.au or send an email and a nomination form can be sent to you.