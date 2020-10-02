Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club Awards celebrate Club’s community spirit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Mayor of Coffs Harbour, Denise Knight, and the State Member for Coffs Harbour, Gurmesh Singh were welcomed by MC, Leanne Stuart.

Both Ms. Knight and Mr. Singh spoke about the contributions made by and the community spirit of the Club.

Ms. Stuart also thanked the Council and the State Government for their support for renovations to the Club’s facilities.

Awards were presented by Ms. Knight, Mr. Singh and Club President, Sheena McTackett.

There were no awards this year for the male and female Club champions as the Club was unable to hold some events because of Covid-19.

A feature of the presentations was that most of the sixteen awards are donated or sponsored by Club members and their families.

Amongst the winners were Fiona Lane and Gerard Klinkers who were awarded “Best Members” while Lyn Hastings, Dave O’Leary, Ross Waugh, Libby Waugh, Finn Klinkers, Tiffany Easman, Chloe Nolan and Ruby Ensbey were recognised for their commitment to Club activities.

Maggie McConnachie received the award for the sportsperson of the year, Isaiah Phillips was the best male ski competitor and Kate Murray was the best craft competitor.

By Andrew VIVIAN