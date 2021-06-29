Sawtell surfers win at inaugural Port Macquarie competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL surfers have taken out two events during the recent Ride The Wave festival in Port Macquarie.

The inaugural event was a fundraiser for local non-profit organisation Make a Difference Port Macquarie.

In addition to the surfing competition, the Ride The Wave festival also featured a skate comp and music festival, with the three-day surfing competition attracting a great field from across the east coast of Australia.

Sawtell’s Rosie Smart won the open women’s division thanks to two high-scoring waves of 8.75 and 9.50.

Sawtell Boardriders Club Member Rio Luther Barr won the under 12s male title with a score of 11.25, with fellow club member Fletcher O’Sullivan coming second.

Port Macquarie surfer Imogen Enfield won the under 16s female event at her home break.

The first Ride The Wave Festival featured 25 hours of surfing for competitors, with 23 hours of excellent conditions and 2 hours of average conditions.

The three-day event raised money for Make A Difference Port Macquarie, a not for profit charitable organisation responsible for raising funds to bring the Orange Sky Laundry Van to the Hastings region.

Make A Difference has so far raised enough money to purchase a food and coffee van to help feed the disadvantaged and less fortunate in the Hastings community.

All funds raised from the Ride The Wave Festival went towards completing the fit out for the Make A Difference food van.

By Aiden BURGESS