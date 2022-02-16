Sawtell Swimmers smashing it at local swim meets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL Swimming Club (SSC) has been gaining Personal Best (PB) times, podium places and pats on the back for passionate performances across the last two weekends of competitions.

Coach Kim Roach proudly told News Of The Area, “The SSC team hit the Kempsey pool on Saturday 5 February with four-seasons-in-one-day conditions to show some incredible results including the following.

“Matilda Elkins-Baker swam a PB in the 50m freestyle and a solid 50m backstroke swim which rewarded her with a place on the Swimming North Coast Team.

“She will now represent our area at the Speedo Sprint Finals in Sydney, great job Tilly.

“Denver Flynn demonstrated a solid effort in backing up after his School Carnival in achieving PBs in 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and the 200m Individual Medley (IM).

“Coen Groth pulled out some good PBs including the 50m breaststroke, 200m IM, a massive nine second PB in 200m freestyle, but took the cake with a 10 second PB in the 50m butterfly.

“Finny Groth had nothing but a sensational swim meet with some massive PBs in the 50m butterfly, 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke and the 50m backstroke – he had the ‘wow’ factor on Saturday.

“Lewys Groth, not to be outdone by his big brothers, did what I asked, ‘go fast, don’t breathe’.

“He did just that (he only took four breaths) and won his heat and a third placing – smashed it.

“Hayley Woods just keeps getting faster, with a nine second PB in her 200m freestyle, and PBs also in her 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

“Riley Woods, Charlie Rutherford-Searle and Riley Andrews all had a strong day with some solid races.

“They all had a PB: Charlie 100m freestyle, Riley Boy 200m IM and Riley Girl 14 seconds in her 200m backstroke.

“I am very proud of these troops – keep up the dedication in your work ethic,” said Kim.

The SSC team went off to Bellingen/Nambucca Splash Swim Meet on a high last Saturday 12 February.

Coach Kim Roach told News Of The Area, “I am super proud of these swimmers as Matilda, Lewis, Coen, Finn, Denver and Charlie are very new to the competitive swimming scene but have taken a deep breath and have swum their very best.

“We’ve seen some wonderful PBs which show they’ve dedicated themselves during squads so they can apply technique, stamina and demonstrate the desire to improve.

“Our Sawtell troops hit the Bellingen Pool on Saturday with the intention of participation and fun.

“We had a total of 26 swimmers competing at the Bellingen/Nambucca Splash Carnival.”

Each and every swimmer gave their best in their swim: Billie, Riley and Cooper Andrews, Matilda Elkins-Baker, Finn and Jasper Ferguson, Denver and Addison Flynn, Xavier and Grace Furey, Finn, Coen and Lewys Groth, Jade and Matilda Newton, Ned Rapley, Charlie Rutherford-Searle, Owen, Wyatt and Hugh Stevens, Lara, Angus and Sully Watson, Riley, Hayley and Amber Woods.

This sensational team produced some incredible PBs, ran away with lots of ribbons, cash prizes, Age Champion awards and the Tim Mullens Shield, while displaying great sportsmanship to all.

“We had our little people participate and dominate in the Noodle and Kickboard 25m races where they finished with a smile on their dial.

“Bellingen/Nambucca hold the Annual ‘Tim Mullens Shield’ which is an open 6 x 50m mixed freestyle relay.”

The Race is held in memory of Tim who tragically was killed on his way home from State Championships in Sydney in 2001.

Sawtell won the race in a time of 3.03.94 (Riley and Cooper Andrews, Matilda Newton, Charlie Rutherford-Searle, Riley Woods and Finn Ferguson) with Coffs Harbour, Nambucca, Sawtell B and Macksville following.

Sawtell last won this race in 2018.

Sawtell Swimming Club has three swimmers, Riley Andrews, Matilda Newton and Riley Woods, who have qualified to swim at SNSW Country Championships in Sydney from 18 to 20 February.

By Andrea FERRARI