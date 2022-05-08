Sawtell Swimming Pool closed for rebuild

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A POIGNANT mood pervaded the poolside atmosphere at Sawtell Swimming Pool as squad training finished on the last day before closing for the facility’s rebuild.

Now, with nowhere to train, having not been granted training lanes at the space-pressured Coffs Harbour Olympic Swimming Pool, Sawtell swimming coaches, Kim ‘Kimbo’ Roach and Sharen ‘Shaz’ Hackfath, couldn’t give their club members an answer to their questions about when and where their training will commence for next season.



Coaches and members of Sawtell Swimming Club are urging Council to either start the rebuild immediately or allow them back into the pool in September to continue training until the rebuild has a start date.

“When asked if I could share some achievements, experiences, and memories of Sawtell Pool as it closes for the possible rebuild, my mind went into overdrive,” Shaz told News Of The Area.

“I have been blessed with countless and rewarding hours at Sawtell Pool and have many memorable moments as a Mumma, swim instructor, coach and recreational swimmer.

“Sawtell Pool has provided opportunities on so many levels for our rapidly growing and thriving seaside community.

“Sawtell Pool was where my kids trained and competed.

“Their poolside breakfast treat after training was a Sawtell bakery-bought croissant, before going off to school.

“Sawtell Pool was where I trained to become a swim instructor many years ago and most recently moved into coaching with Sawtell Swimming Squads.”

Sawtell Swimming Squads have trained weekly five mornings and four afternoons under the direction and leadership of coach Kimbo.

Adult squads have been coached by Dean ‘Deano’ Hancock and Kim three nights a week.

Kim and Shaz describe themselves as coaches with passion and compassion.

Sawtell Swimming Squads train for all levels, abilities and ages, “For our elite competitors, for stroke correction or fitness, and for our little surf groms needing the swim experience to handle themselves in the ocean,” said Shaz.

The Squads filter swimmers into the Sawtell Swim Club held on Wednesday nights.

“We are still hopeful this will continue at the Coffs Harbour Olympic pool in the interim.

“Unfortunately, our Sawtell Swimming Squads have been hard hit with the season closure of Sawtell pool on April 30 and for a possible rebuild.

“We haven’t been allocated lane space at the Coffs Harbour Olympic pool for the winter season and the rebuild has left us with an unsure direction for Kim and me as well as the Sawtell community.

“It was an emotional goodbye at our last training session being unable to provide our families with a venue to train.

“We would appreciate any help or guidance from local government or the community…we need a pool.

“It is our belief that it is essential that the current Sawtell Pool reopens in September if the rebuild hasn’t commenced,” urged Shaz.

Sawtell Pool hosts many local school swim carnivals and school Learn to Swim programs and without this facility, many people are going to miss out on life saving skills, social recreation and fitness opportunities.

“With a population of close to 80,000 in our area, Coffs Olympic Pool is going to be under the pump accommodating for the closure of both Sawtell and Woolgoolga Pools whilst the rebuilds are in progress.

“I hope they can have these new pool facility rebuilds finished quickly for these two rapidly growing communities.”

Sawtell Pool has also been home to Aquafit for over 20 years, where Simone Saunders has led the group for the past five years.

“It has brought the Sawtell community together at least several mornings a week at 8 am,” Simone told NOTA.

“Aquafit is a non-impact exercise which means less stress on your joints.

“It’s great for cardiovascular fitness, strength and general health.

“But most of all they all have fun while doing it.

“It gives me great joy to teach in Sawtell, I hope we don’t have to wait too long for it to return.”

A Council spokesperson told News Of The Area, “Sawtell Pool has closed and Council is preparing to go to tender to secure a suitably qualified contractor to build the new facility.

“The construction is scheduled to take twelve to fifteen months with a tentative reopening of the pool in October 2023.

“The reopening will be subject to timeframes established and confirmed during the tender process.”

By Andrea FERRARI