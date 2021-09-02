Sawtell TAFE Student Turns Life Around With Help From Macksville TAFE campus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DOWN and out does not equate to being beaten.

And Sawtell local Damien Allbon can attest to that.

Mr Allbon faced a fifteen year drug addiction and experienced life on the streets before seeking drug and alcohol counselling.

The strength and determination to create a new life has resulted in a remarkable transformation.

Wanting to gain control over his life, Damien enrolled in a TAFE NSW Certificate IV in New Small Business at the Macksville campus.

TAFE NSW helped Damien formulate his business plan, marketing, finances, and more.

It was the course that turbo charged his career and helped Damien get back on track.

After graduating from the course Damien has turned his life around and is now the co-founder of the My Loyalty app: a digital loyalty card and ordering system for hospitality, beauty and tourism venues,as well as a mobile ordering system.

The app is making waves for all the right reasons.

After going live only last month, the app already has thousands of downloads, with that number growing every hour.

Now, he’s calling on other potential entrepreneurs to invest in their professional and personal development.

“The certificate equipped me with the perfect mix of creative and entrepreneurial skills to transform my small business idea into action,” Damien said.

“I learnt critical skills that I now use every day, like managing a budget, networking, working towards a business plan, and marketing techniques.”

TAFE NSW Macksville’s Head Teacher of Business, Finance and Accounting Anne Hellou said a career change or a skills refresh was more important than ever in the post-COVID jobs market.

“The COVID-19 recession is reshaping the economy and it’s critical jobseekers have the agility to navigate the changing jobs market,” Ms Hellou said.

“TAFE NSW arms students with the practical skills and experience they need to pivot into a new industry or launch a business, just like Damien has,” she said.

By Sandra MOON