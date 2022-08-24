Sawtell take the points in five goal thriller with Macleay Valley Rangers

SAWTELL FC shared a five goal thriller with the Macleay Valley Rangers in a Coastal League One Women (CLOW) catch-up match last Sunday at Toormina Oval.

The crowd were treated to an attacking game of end-to-end football but despite a gutsy performance from the home side they finally went down 3-2.

Coach Graham Shanahan drew a number of positives from the match.

“A really good game of football and another great advert for the CLO,” he said.

“We played some great football in the first half in particular with Anna Champion getting a very good striker’s goal.

“It’s a shame we didn’t hold onto the lead as we were on the ascendancy at that stage.

“The second half was more end-to-end and to be fair Macleay Valley Rangers were really good on the break.

“We had a lot of good possession play with our passing but gave away two goals on the break.

“Aoife Cronin got a very good second goal to make a tense finish and should have got a penalty towards the end but it wasn’t to be.

“A draw would have been a fair result I felt as the girls gave everything and deserved something for their hard efforts.

“They never give up and are a great group of players to coach,” said Graham.

By David WIGLEY