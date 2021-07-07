Sawtell/Toormina Saints beat Northern Beaches Blues

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Sawtell/Toormina Saints have shown they could very well be in the premiership mix after a 9.10 (64) to 5.7 (37) win against the second-placed Northern Beaches Blues at Richardson Park.

The Saints led by 13 at half-time, but the Blues jumped out of the blocks with two quick goals to start the third quarter to have the spectators thinking they were about to see a close finish.

But the Saints rallied and kicked four unanswered goals in the remainder of the third term to take a commanding lead into the final quarter.

The victory and effort from start to finish against one of the premiership favourites pleased Saints coach Brandt Lee.

“Everyone had the right mindset from the first bounce to the last contest, that was the most impressive part about it,” he said.

“It’s something we have been struggling to do over the last couple of weeks but today, if that doesn’t prove that we’re back to our normal form then I don’t know what does.”

Round 10 also saw the Coffs Harbour Breakers bounce back from their first loss of the season with a 38-point victory at home against the Nambucca Valley Lions at Fitzroy Oval.

Meanwhile the Lismore Swans consolidated third spot on the ladder with a 56-point win against the Grafton Tigers.

And fresh off their win against the ladder leading Coffs Harbour Breakers, the Northern Beaches Blues women won their fifth straight match beating the Sawtell/Toormina Saints by 19 points at Richardson Park.

The AFL North Coast season continues with Round 11 matches tomorrow, with the ladder leading Coffs Harbour Breakers hosting the Lismore Swans in the match of the round at Fitzroy Oval. which sees a matchup between first and third in both the seniors and women’s matches.

The Northern Beaches Blues are at home to the Nambucca Valley Lions, while the Sawtell/Toormina Saints hit the road to take on the Casino Lions.

Round 10 results Seniors

Sawtell/Toormina Saints 9.10 (64) def. Northern Beaches Blues 5.7 (37)

Coffs Harbour Breakers 16.14 (110) def. Nambucca Valley Lions 11.6 (72)

Lismore Swans 15.9 (99) def Grafton Tigers 6.7 (43)

Women’s

Northern Beaches Blues 3.10 (28) def. Sawtell/Toormina Saints 1.3 (9)

Lismore Swans 7.7 (49) def Grafton Tigers 5.0 (30)

By Aiden BURGESS