Sawtell/Toormina Saints move into top 4 with thrilling win

THE Sawtell/Toormina Saints have moved into the top four with a thrilling 3-point win against the Port Macquarie Magpies during Round 12 of the AFL North Coast season.

The Saints earnt a vital win in front of their home fans at Richardson Park, as they look to clinch a finals berth with just two games to go until this year’s final series.

The Saints prevailed 13.7 (85) to 12.10 (82) which saw them replace the Port Macquarie Magpies in fourth spot on the ladder.

The Magpies had the better running to start the match with their forwards winning the contests, as they showed why they were in the top 4 taking an 8-point lead into quarter time.

With a top-4 spot on the line, the Saints turned the match on its head with a dominant display in the second quarter as they started to gain the ascendancy with great forward 50 entries and free flowing footy.

Six goals in the second quarter by the Saints saw them take a 15-point lead into half-time.

The Saints would maintain their lead taking a 13-point lead into the final quarter.

The never-say-die Magpies kept it close until the final bell, but the Saints held on for the narrow win and the vital four points.

The ability of his side to keep the Magpies at bay pleased Saints coach Brandt Lee.

“Just anytime Port made it closer we dug a bit deeper, we knew what was on the line for us so we were willing to fight that bit harder to make sure we secured the win,” he said.

Elsewhere in Round 12, and the Coffs Harbour Breakers sealed this year’s minor premiership with a 68-point win at home against the Grafton Tigers.

The Lismore Swans showed their premiership credentials with a 21-point win against the second placed Northern Beaches Blues.

And the Nambucca Valley Lions earnt their second win of the season beating the Casino Lions by 103 points.

The Sawtell/Toormina Saints are scheduled to play a catch-up game against the Northern Beaches Blues tomorrow afternoon in Woolgoolga.

Round 12 results

Sawtell/Toormina Saints 13.7 (85) def. Port Macquarie Magpies 12.10 (82)

Coffs Harbour Breakers 18.10 (118) def. Grafton Tigers 7.8 (50)

Lismore Swans 8.15 (63) def. Northern Beaches Blues 6.6 (42)

Nambucca Valley Lions 18.13 (121) def. Casino Lions 2.6 (18)

Women’s

Sawtell/Toormina Saints 1.3 (9) def. Port Macquarie Magpies 0.2 (2)

Coffs Harbour Breakers 12.13 (85) def. Grafton Tigers 0.0 (0)

Lismore Swans 2.6 (18) def. Northern Beaches Blues 2.2 (14)

By Aiden BURGESS