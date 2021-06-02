Sawtell/Toormina Saints player makes Sydney Swans Under 19 Academy team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL’s Angus Anderson has taken a big step forward in his young Australian Rules career.

The Sawtell/Toormina Saints player has been selected in the Sydney Swans Academy Under 19 team for its three NAB League matches.

Anderson was named best on ground by his peers playing as captain in the Swans first match against the Gippsland Power in Werribee.

The NAB League is one of the primary sources of recruitment for Australian Football League (AFL) clubs, being the premier competition for players in the Under 19 age bracket.

The 18-year-old played his second game for the Swans last weekend against the Dandenong Stingrays in Melbourne, and plays his third and final match tomorrow against the Northern Knights.

The strong-bodied midfielder joined the Swans Academy this year after coming to their attention as a member of the Southport Sharks VFL team list.

The former Sawtell/Toormina Saints junior honed his skills playing for the Northern Heat representative team in their talent development program, where he was first noticed by the Southport Sharks and invited to trial with the team.

After travelling to and from Sawtell to Sydney as well as the Gold Coast, Anderson said he was excited to join the Swans Academy.

“I’d had some contact on and off with the Academy over the years and did a couple of training sessions in the Under 13s,” he said.

“But it was hard with my geographical location, so I’m super-excited to be part of the Academy this year.”

Anderson grew up playing both rugby union and footy but his love for Australian Rules was fostered by his Melbourne-born father and his brothers.

He said he liked the physical aspect of Australian Rules the most.

“I started when I was four or five, I played rugby union too and it’s the tackling and physicality that I like most,” he said.

Former Sydney Swans player and current Academy head coach Jared Crouch praised the work ethic and talent of the young Sawtellian.

“He’s shown a real willingness to learn and been diligent in watching the vision that we’ve sent him,” he said.

“He’s a hard-working and physically strong midfielder, he’s clean with the ball and makes good decisions by hand and foot.”

Anderson said he had learned a lot since joining the Academy and loves getting feedback from coaches including former Swans AFL players Jared Crouch and Nick Davis.

“I’m trying to pick their brains, trying to find out a lot more about where to position myself at stoppages,” he said.

“It’s great to get that tactical knowledge about where to stand and where to run to.”

By Aiden BURGESS