Sawtell/Toormina Saints player tries out for the AFL Draft

SAWTELL/Toormina Saints player Angus Anderson has showcased his skills as he tries to fulfill his dream of making the AFL.

The 18-year-old was put through his paces with skills tests during the recent AFL Draft Combine, as he tries to earn a spot on an AFL team through this year’s AFL Draft.

Anderson completed his skills tests in Coffs Harbour rather than in Sydney due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The website ‘Aussie Rules Draft Central’ described the draft prospect as “a big-bodied inside midfielder who thrives at the contest with imposing size and clean hands, and runs out games well”.

The website identified his strengths as his contested game, clean hands, clearances, work rate, and size.

Playing for the Sawtell/Toormina Saints this season, Anderson finished fourth in the AFL North Coast’s best and fairest.

Anderson also spent this year playing games for the Sydney Swans in the VFL competition which is regarded as the second best league in the country behind the AFL.

The AFL Draft prospect was part of the Sydney Swans Academy this year, and was the captain of the under 19s team.

The Sawtell native also earnt selection into the Allies under 19’s side, which is made up of the best junior players from NSW, Queensland, ACT, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

This year’s AFL Draft will be held in late November.

By Aiden BURGESS