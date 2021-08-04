Sawtell/Toormina Saints win finals-like clash with Lismore Swans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FINALS level footy came early for the Sawtell/Toormina Saints and Lismore Swans in an intense encounter during the penultimate round of the AFL North Coast season.

On the eve of this year’s finals series, the match had a finals-like intensity as the third placed Saints and second placed Swans faced off in more ways than one in a potential semi-final preview.

Tensions boiled over between the two premiership contenders as a third quarter melee saw a Swans player sent off, as the game descended into a defensive struggle.

The Saints started strongly at home jumping out to a 41-8 lead, before the Swans cut the lead to 22 points at half-time.

The spirited Swans continued their fight back with much needed intensity and defensive pressure, cutting the margin to 8 at three quarter time setting up what shaped to be a good old fashioned grandstand finish.

But a dominant 28-2 final quarter saw the Saints win 11.12 (78) to 6.8 (44), as they seemed to go to another level ramping up their own intensity when it mattered most.

The vital win was the Saints sixth in a row which sees them move into second spot on the ladder with one round remaining before this year’s finals series.

The final round of the AFL North Coast is set to be decided tomorrow afternoon.

The Northern Beaches Blues play off against the Port Macquarie Magpies in a virtual elimination final at Port Macquarie.

The Blues sit in third spot with 8 wins, 1 draw, and 4 losses, while the Magpies sit in fifth place with 8 wins and 5 losses.

Round 13 results

Sawtell/Toormina Saints 11.12 (78) def. Lismore Swans 6.8 (44)

Northern Beaches Blues 29.22 (196) def. Casino Lions 1.0 (6)

Grafton Tigers 8.10 (58) def. Nambucca Valley Lions 8.7 (55)

Port Macquarie Magpies 17.10 (112) def. Coffs Harbour Breakers 9.6 (60)

Women’s

Coffs Harbour Breakers 8.10 (58) def. Port Macquarie Magpies 1.0 (6)

Lismore Swans 5.9 (39) def. Sawtell/Toormina Saints 2.1 (13)

By Aiden BURGESS