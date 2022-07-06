Sawtell/Toormina Saints win two-point thriller

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Sawtell/Toormina Saints have won their second match of the season in thrilling style, beating the Northern Beaches Blues by two points in Woolgoolga during the latest round of the AFL North Coast season.

The Saints snapped a six-game losing streak with their 8.7 (55) to 8.5 (53) win against the Blues in Round 11.

Saints coach Nic Morgan said it was a hard-fought win and reward for recent efforts.

“It was a tough physical game, the Blues are a great team and we did well to grind out a victory in wet conditions,” he said.

“We were due, and the young guys have been getting better and better each week.

“We haven’t tasted the reward for effort until this week, and I couldn’t be prouder of how the guys have kept working each week.”

Morgan described the final frantic moments of his side’s two-point win.

“It was back and forth and Buckley Jarvis kicked the goal to go ahead, then the guys composed to kill the last few minutes,” he said.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers have gone back to the top of the ladder after two wins in four days during Round 10.

The Breakers showed their class in two straight wins at Fitzroy Oval, beating the Port Macquarie Magpies by 28 points, before smashing the Sawtell/Toormina Saints by 71 points in their Tuesday night fixture.

The Port Macquarie Magpies became the first team to beat the Grafton Tigers this season, winning 15.7 (97) to 6.6 (42) at home.

The Northern Beaches Blues women maintained second spot on the ladder with a 27-point win against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers under 17s continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 57-point win against the Port Macquarie Magpies.

The AFL North Coast season continues this weekend with Round 12 matches scheduled to be played in Sawtell and Port Macquarie.

The Sawtell/Toormina Saints host the Coffs Harbour Breakers in their local derby at Richardson Park, while the Northern Beaches Blues travel to take on the Port Macquarie Magpies.

By Aiden BURGESS