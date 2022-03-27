Sawtell Ukulele Group plays Boambee East Community Centre in Seniors Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SENIORS Week wouldn’t be Seniors Week without the joyful sounds and sights of the Sawtell Ukulele Group.

After rave reviews in 2021 during Seniors Week, the Sawtell Ukulele Group have been asked to return for Seniors Week 2022.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

They will play at the Boambee East Community Centre on 30 March, in a Seniors Week partnership between Coffs Harbour City Council, Mission Australia, and Mid North Coast Local Health District.

It’s been a long time between gigs for the group, whose last performance was at this event in 2021, where about twenty members performed.

“We have been given a twenty-minute slot in the day’s event, so we put together a list of twelve songs from our ‘Seniors’ setlist,” Stephanie Sims, Director of Joy at Uko Ono, who leads the Sawtell Ukulele Group, told News Of The Area.

“The group then decided which five songs would make the grade for 2022, based a lot on who is available to perform.

“We had a terrific new setlist ready for the Sawtell Super Fun Day, which unfortunately was cancelled this year, but for our aged care and Seniors performances, we like to keep the songs relevant for our audience and always upbeat.”

The Sawtell Ukulele Group, which just celebrated six years together, have been performing at aged care facilities across the Coffs Coast and many local community events before the COVID pandemic hit.

They returned to regular rehearsals in October last year and you can hear them practice each Monday evening at the Sawtell Surf Club or on the first Saturday of the month at 63 First Ave, Sawtell.

“It’s been tricky with the various Covid restrictions around singing, so the group is really pleased to start performing again.

“It gives us something to work toward and it’s always great to hone a set of songs that you know will bring some joy to the audience.”

When asked what songs to expect to hear at the event, Stephanie said there will be at least four decades covered, from the forties through to the seventies.

“Twenty minutes is not a long time, but we always manage to find time for ‘You Are My Sunshine’ – definitely a favourite in all Seniors performances.”

By Andrea FERRARI