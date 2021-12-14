Sawtell Vets Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DESPITE the rain curtailing our final round of the year the Sawtell Veteran Monday Golfers finished off their 2021 season in style.

We were joined by our partners for a tasty lunch at the Sawtell Golf Club overlooking the picturesque course.

Everyone was grateful to get back together socialising after a testing year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Following lunch there was a visit from Santa to give out raffle prizes and present the winners of this year’s consistency trophies.

Cliff Hutchings took out the men’s prize while Marlene Starr won for the ladies.

The Vets will now have a one month break from their regular Monday competition with play resuming on 7 February with a Stableford event.

New players over 55 are always welcome.

The first Monday of each month is a Stableford competition with the other Mondays being Stroke Play competitions.

Any vets wishing to play only need to put their names down on the time sheets in the Pro Shop.

By Andy CARROLL