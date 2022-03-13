Sawtellians of the Year 2021 announced

0 SHARES Share Tweet

YOUNG Sawtellian of the Year and Sawtellian of the Year have been presented to inspiring locals, Joe Clarke and Ton Huybregts.

“This year would have been the 102nd Sawtell Super Fun Day had it not been called off due to COVID, but recognising Sawtellian and Young Sawtellian for 2021 was important for the Sawtell community and was celebrated on Saturday 5 March with a brief presentation at the Sawtell Surf Club,” Organising Committee Chairperson Keith Bensley told News Of The Area.



“Young Sawtellian of the Year Joe Clarke was recognised for his amazing achievements in lawn bowls championships at age 17 and Sawtellian of the Year Ton Huybregts was recognised for his long history of volunteering and fundraising for the community.”

Anyone in the Sawtell Community can nominate a person they see as making an important contribution to the community in terms of their achievements in their particular interest or their contribution to benefiting the community.

The awards are decided by the Fun Day Organising Committee and anyone in the Sawtell community can join when the new committee is formed in April of each year.

“The judging is by secret ballot on-line and all that is known is the number of votes each nominee receives,” said Keith.

Joe Clarke told News Of The Area, “It is important in anything you do to constantly seek improvement; in my bowls achievements that’s what it’s been all about, seeking improvement day.

“The drive to win is an extremely important aspect of my life as it enables me to set targets and try and achieve these targets of winning.

“I find community service to be so important in society and helping out is something we should all take up.

“To me it’s a calling, it’s something that brings me joy beyond the satisfaction of winning an Australian Open.

“I’m also honoured to be Vice Captain at Saint John Paul College, a school that has a great sense of community and has been instrumental in how I live my life.

“Saint John Paul College is the perfect example, they provide community service and enable platforms for people to take part in community service, it is a privilege to be associated with such a great school.”

With numerous successful fundraising events to his name, Ton Huybregts told News Of The Area, “Coming up with ideas to raise funds for different causes is a passion of mine.

“For example, from just sitting at the bar having a beer with mates after a day of volunteering at the golf club, the idea grew for a way to raise money to build more cart paths.

“Selling lineal metres of concrete paths to members for $50 a metre became surprisingly successful.

“People ask why do I volunteer?

“The simple answer is, because I enjoy it, and find it very satisfying.

“But none of this is achievable without the help of family and friends.

“There are too many names to mention but without my wife Christine none of this would be happening.

“Thanks to everyone.

“What a great decision it was to move to this area all those years ago.”

By Andrea FERRARI