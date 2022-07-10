Sawtell’s Father Michael and Zippy reach Dubbo on fundraising cycling journey

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONE third of the way to Adelaide on their fundraising bike ride, ‘Adelaide or Bust’, Sawtell’s Father Michael and whippet Zippy have arrived in Dubbo, with 36 hours of cycling under their belts.

“We arrived in Dubbo this afternoon and since leaving Sawtell on 5 June we have cycled 695 km,” Fr Michael told News Of The Area earlier this week.



The ride is to raise funds for two causes: Lismore Flood Relief Appeal and to support the work of Fr Telesphor Zenda in working with the poor in Tanzania.

The journey so far has taken them through Armidale, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Coonabarabran and Gilgandra.

Now in Dubbo, they will soon head off towards West Wyalong.

“We rested up in Tamworth for two weeks for bike and body repairs.”

The pedaling pair have had many positive conversations with locals when they see Zippy and Father Michael arrive on their bike.

“People have been very supportive; either giving donations on the spot or taking down the GoFundMe link to donate online.”

Taking up offers of accommodation along the way, some nights they also sleep under the stars.

“We camped out at Ebor and Bendemeer in our brand new tent.

“Needless to say it was freezing and the tent even collapsed on us in the middle of the night in Ebor due to the strong winds,” said Fr Michael.

“A lovely lady approached us as we were packing up the tent and offered us the use of her granny flat at Wollomombi, 36 km up the Waterfall Way.

“We took up her offer and even got to watch the first State of Origin on the big screen.

“Thank you Elizabeth and Bill.

“We have been met with many acts of kindness.

“Today, for example, we stopped at the tiny village of Eumungerie to have a break.

“When I went to pay for my block of chocolate at the post office, the kind lady wouldn’t take my money and wished us all the best on our journey.”

Father Michael reports that Zippy is really enjoying the trip.

“He stands up the whole time taking in the scenery and barking at the foxes and kangaroos that run out in front of us from time to time.”

But bike rides wouldn’t be bike rides without the odd mishap.

“Hiccups so far have included two flat tyres, my Samsung Tablet falling out somewhere on the Waterfall Way, and Zippy’s favourite Drooly Dog falling out on the highway somewhere.

“These are all very minor, so all in all the trip is going very well.

“I am getting a real feeling of satisfaction from the trip so far.

“I’m still not sure if we’ll make it all the way to Adelaide but we are giving it a good crack,” he promises.

The easiest way for people to donate to support the ride is online.

Just type bit.ly/adelaideorbust into any search engine.

By Andrea FERRARI