Scammers target NSW citizens in re-emerging Remote Access Scam

THE New South Wales Police Force, supported by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) are informing local community members about a re-emerging Remote Access Scam that has recently been detected by the Police Force.

This scam includes scammers pretending to be from financial institutions or well-known companies that get in contact with persons and ask to access recipient’s devices remotely, using excuses that the device isn’t functioning properly, has a virus or is sending out error messages that ‘need be fixed’.

Scammers will then try to talk you into buying software or services to ‘fix’ the device, and often will ask for personal details including bank and credit card details.



The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission discussed protection against Remote Access Scams,

“Never give an unsolicited caller remote access to your computer.

“Never give your personal credit card or online account details over the phone unless you made the call and the phone number came from a trusted source.

“If you receive a phone call out of the blue about your computer and remote access is requested, hang up, even if they mention a well-known company such as Telstra.

“These companies do not request credit card details over the phone.”

The ACCC also suggested that people ensure computers are protected and regularly updated with anti-virus and anti-spyware software, as well as a good firewall and if you have fallen victim to a scam in the form of unsolicited emails or calls, to consider changing contact details.

If you believe you have been scammed, the ACCC encourages you to report the incident via the website below, however they are unable to help recover money lost or provide assistance in tracking a scammer.

If you have been scammed, immediately contact your financial institution, change online passwords and seek more information from the suitable authority as seen below.

https://www.scamwatch.gov.au/get-help/where-to-get-help.

By Tara CAMPBELL