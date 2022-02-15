Scholarships in regenerative agriculture available at SCU

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOUTHERN Cross University and global bio-tech corporation VRM Biologik® have announced a significant new partnership to support students in the University’s regenerative agriculture programs.

Thanks to the funding provided by VRM Biologik®, a suite of generous scholarships and opportunities worth $500,000 will be offered to regenerative agriculture students over the next five years.

These include:

two undergraduate scholarships for students of the Bachelor of Science (Regenerative Agriculture) worth a total $30,000 each over three years;

two scholarships for postgraduates completing the Graduate Certificate in Regenerative Agriculture worth $10,000 each;

a full PhD scholarship worth $160,000 over four years.

Additionally, a paid internship may be available to high-achieving students in the latter part of their degrees.

CEO of VRM Biologik® Kellie Walters said the partnership was another step towards developing exceptional practitioners and researchers in the field of regenerative agriculture.

“We are passionate about educating and empowering the future leaders of regenerative agriculture. As a company that develops technology to reduce waste, promote circular economies and mitigate environmental degradation, we have a lot in common with Southern Cross University,” said Ms Walters.

“We are constantly innovating in crucial solutions for the environmental challenges of our time.

“The scholarships are a great opportunity for us to further develop the talent pipeline in this critical field.”

Southern Cross University Vice President (Engagement) Ben Roche said partnering with influential businesses was a win-win for students.

“Students are not only being exposed to real-world scenarios and professional networks through work integrated learning and internships.

“They are connecting to new leadership in business that focuses on the need to connect passion and purpose, while regenerating the planet,” Mr Roche said.

“Regenerative agriculture is one of the fastest growing cohorts we have at the University.

“This is a clear endorsement for degrees that are relevant to industry and respond to current challenges.

“Partners like VRM Biologik® instill confidence that students have made a strong choice that will convert to a meaningful career, with good job prospects straight after graduation.”

Southern Cross University’s credentials in plant and soil science, agronomy, ecology, agroforestry, environmental science and geochemistry are well known.

The University is home to a thriving research community and offers a comprehensive suite of courses in Regenerative Agriculture, including the undergraduate Bachelor of Science (Regenerative Agriculture) and two postgraduate courses, the Graduate Certificate in Regenerative Agriculture and the Graduate Diploma of Regenerative Agriculture.