School formals open to all HSC students, regardless of vaccine status

ALL Year 12 students will be able to attend their end-of-year school celebration following a year of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard last week granted an exemption to enable all HSC students to attend their school’s Year 12 formal, dinner, or graduation, regardless of their vaccination status.

“The HSC students of 2021 have had an incredibly tough 18 months, including substantial time without face-to-face teaching, and missing out on seeing friends and family,” Mr Hazzard said.

“They deserve to be able to party with their friends and enjoy one of the biggest celebrations of their life.”

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the exemption gives all Year 12 students an opportunity to celebrate with their friends after their exams.

“I am so happy that all Year 12 students can celebrate with each other at the end of an incredibly turbulent year,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Our Year 12 students have worked so hard and I want to commend them for the resilience they have displayed.”

The exemption means Year 12 students who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 will be able to celebrate with the rest of their cohort, if they abide by the public health requirements of the venue they’re attending.

The HSC written exams end on 3 December, with students set to receive their ATAR on 20 January and results on 24 January.

For tips and advice on staying healthy throughout the exam period, visit the Stay Healthy HSC hub.