Schools Challenge Returns to Running Festival

THE Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival will be celebrating its tenth year with the return of the Southern Cross University Schools Challenge.

Made possible thanks to support from Southern Cross University, the Schools Challenge will see schools from across the region competing for a total of $5,000 cash prizes to spend on sporting equipment.

Race Director Keelan Birch said it was fantastic to have Southern Cross University on board to bring the Schools Challenge back to life.

“The Schools Challenge will be a fantastic injection into our tenth running festival that builds on the family friendly and community centred event.

“There is an Extra Small, Small, Medium and Large school category all on offer based on each school’s enrollment numbers.

“So whether kids are in a large or small school, there are prizes to be won.

“All kids have to do is select which school they are from upon entering,” Birch explained

Distances on offer include the half marathon (ages 16+), 10km (12+), 5km (all ages) and 3km (all ages) events all held on the picturesque Coffs Creek Walkway.

The more students who participate from each school, the more chance the school has of winning the sporting vouchers.

“If you are a teacher or principal, we would love you to encourage students to participate in the running festival.

“You can get in touch with us at [email protected].”

More details on the Southern Cross University Schools Challenge can be found at https://coffsrunfestival.com/scu-schools-challenge/.