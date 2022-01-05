Schools set to get back to farms in 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHILDREN across the state will be able to get hands-on with farming when school returns in 2022.

The Kids to Farms program, a partnership between NSW Farmers and the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, aims to teach primary school students about the importance of agriculture.

“The Kids to Farms program aims to build awareness of where food and fibre comes from – something we can’t take for granted in an increasingly urbanised world,” NSW Farmers Young Farming Council Member and school teacher Charlotte Groves said.

“Even though COVID stopped some of our on-farm activities this year, our Ag Packs have been very popular and we’re excited to announce $1500 will continue to be available to eligible primary schools in 2022 to access the excursion program.

“The funding means more schools across the state can arrange farm excursions for their students.”

The Kids to Farms program proved popular this year despite COVID-19 restrictions, with schools having hosted farmers and taken part in virtual farm tours online.

And even though lockdowns got in the way of getting more schools onto farms, a few events did go ahead, including a once-in-a-lifetime experience on the shore of the iconic Sydney Harbour for National Ag Day.

“It was incredible to bring Kids to Farms to the heart of Sydney and spread the word about agriculture,” Ms Groves said.

“Every mouthful of food is thanks to the hard work of our farmers, and there are abundant opportunities for the sector as we work to grow to $30 billion in farmgate value by 2030.

“That’s why NSW Farmers teamed up with the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment to deliver the Educating Kids About Agriculture: Kids to Farms program.”

This event and all associated material was supported by funding from the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment as part of its Educating Kids About Agriculture: Kids to Farms program.