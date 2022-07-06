Scotts Head Boardriders celebrate a successful year in the surf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Sunday 3 July 2022, the Valley’s keen surfers gathered to celebrate the Scotts Head Boardriders presentation day; consisting of an under 10’s and over 10’s fun expression session, the Annual General Meeting, an awards presentation and of course a good old sausage sizzle. Scotts Head Boardriders is a long running surfing club, and an integral part of the Nambucca Valley’s surfing culture and community.

The Club has shaped some world tour competition surfers over its twenty-plus years and consistently supported junior development, with budding members achieving NSW and Australian surfing titles.

“We are a strong, proud family club with a focus on building great friendships, connection and supporting our community,” said Club President Trent Munro.

Club surfing meets have been challenging in the past two years due to COVID restrictions on sporting events.

Despite this, the Club grew to over 80 members, with surfers travelling from Urunga, Valla, Nambucca Heads, Macksville and of course Scotts Head.

“We plan on continuing to position ourselves as one of the Nambucca Valley’s most spirited sporting clubs, moving on from a challenging two year period with COVID restrictions.

“We’ve been lucky to have a two year support network from our sponsors who the Club would like to thank,” said Treasurer Stacey Munro.

“Our sponsors and members support the Club to promote a community of friendship, family, health and fitness for all members.”

The Scotts Head Boardriders Club has had sponsorship for the 2020-2022 seasons from many local businesses, which the Committee are thankful for during the challenging times of COVID. Major sponsorship came from Lifetime Connect and Active Imaging.

A big thank from the Committee goes out to all the parents who also got in the water every

Club meet with the ten ‘Micro Groms’ (under 10s), further supporting the development of

future Valley surfers.

Keep up to date with Scotts Head Boardriders registration days by following Scotts

Head Boardriders on Facebook or Instagram @scottsheadboardriders.

Results of Sunday’s Club Presentation

Under 10’s: 1. Ty M 2. Billy F 3. Billy G 4. Manoa T

Under 12’s 1. Freida P 2. Luka P 3. Ryder S 4. Marlee S

Under 14’s 1. Tilly F 2. Maddie M 3. Evie T 4. Laila H

Open Juniors 1. Nina L 2. Avalon V 3. Sandon V 4. Lochy H