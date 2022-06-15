Scotts Head Paddle Games return

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEWCASTLE Stand Up Paddle Club (Newcastle SUP Club) will again be hosting the very popular annual Scotts Head Paddle Games this weekend.

Now in its twelfth year, the games attract all levels of competitors, in both stand up paddle board surfing and racing.

Little Beach will be the venue for this community event that focuses on fun and participation.

This is a three-day weekend event taking place Friday 17 until Sunday 19 June.

For more information contact [email protected]

By Karen GRIBBIN