Scotts Head Women’s Bowling Club

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
First place winners

 

SCOTTS Head Women’s Bowling Club held their annual Mixed Fours Carnival on Sunday 25 July.

Despite very blustery conditions, at times sending bowls off bias, competition was very strong.

Winners were:

1st Narelle Harvey, Neil Swain, Rhonda Harris, Eileen Swain from Kempsey

2nd  Mandy Monck, Mario Muscat, Dinah Nutchey-Robinson, Ted Monck from Park Beach

3rd Neil Pollard, Janet Poletti, Gail Griffiths, John Reynolds from Nambucca Heads/Macksville

Best PM card: Alan Burse, Jo Evelyn, Janine Budge, Nathan Evelyn from Scotts Head

Thanks to our local sponsors:

Reflections Holiday Park Scotts Head, Scotts Head Pharmacy, The Friendly Grocer, Club Scotts, Mid North Coast Realty, @ J Café, Scotts Head Liquor Store, Tasty Bites Bakery and Café, Scotts Hub, Kinloch Quality Meat.

 

By Lyn KEMP

Leave a Reply

Top