Scotts Head Women’s Bowling Club News Of The Area Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 29, 2021 First place winners SCOTTS Head Women’s Bowling Club held their annual Mixed Fours Carnival on Sunday 25 July. Despite very blustery conditions, at times sending bowls off bias, competition was very strong. Winners were: 1st Narelle Harvey, Neil Swain, Rhonda Harris, Eileen Swain from Kempsey 2nd Mandy Monck, Mario Muscat, Dinah Nutchey-Robinson, Ted Monck from Park Beach 3rd Neil Pollard, Janet Poletti, Gail Griffiths, John Reynolds from Nambucca Heads/Macksville Best PM card: Alan Burse, Jo Evelyn, Janine Budge, Nathan Evelyn from Scotts Head Thanks to our local sponsors: Reflections Holiday Park Scotts Head, Scotts Head Pharmacy, The Friendly Grocer, Club Scotts, Mid North Coast Realty, @ J Café, Scotts Head Liquor Store, Tasty Bites Bakery and Café, Scotts Hub, Kinloch Quality Meat. By Lyn KEMP