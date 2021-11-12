Screening manufacturer Ossie O zips up new facility in Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A COFFS Harbour business that designs and builds innovative outdoor screens for homes and businesses is set to bring manufacturing inhouse to reduce its reliance on offshore suppliers, thanks to the NSW Government’s Regional Job Creation Fund.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said a $120,000 grant will help Ossie O to buy and install new plant and equipment for its North Boambee factory, supporting the creation of six sustainable jobs for the region.



Gurmesh said funding will allow the company to rely less on Chinese made components for its retractable screens, awnings and shutter products, which will increase local production schedule times and open more opportunities.

“Ossie O’s mosquito and insect screens, awning and shutters are much sought after and soon they will be able to make these products with locally made components to meet the growing demand in the market,” said Mr Singh.

“Manufacturing components locally means there is less reliance on importing parts, which in turn reduces delays and will also create job opportunities for locals as production capacity grows.”

Ossie O owner Simon Shipman told News Of The Area, “Sharon and I are so pleased to be successful with the grant application as this will enable us to further invest in the local manufacturing.

“We have grown from a team of five only four years ago to a team of 20 and it is great to employ local people and retain manufacturing on the Coffs Coast.”

“Our Zipslide product which was developed by Simon is now distributed to over 65 wholesalers throughout Australia and has now been Patent approved in China and the United States,” said Sharon.

“These are exciting times for Ossie O.”

The Regional Job Creation Fund supports eligible businesses with grants to purchase new equipment, expand facilities, acquire technology, create new production lines or establish businesses in regional NSW.

Round one of the Regional Job Creation Fund has now closed.

A second round will open in early 2022.

For more information, go to: investregionalnsw.com/RJCFund.

By Andrea FERRARI