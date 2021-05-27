SCU Marlins host a big day of rugby during the latest round of the Upper MNC Rugby Union season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Southern Cross University Marlins have hosted a big day of rugby union during Round 5 of the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season.

The Marlins sides faced off against the visiting Hastings Valley Vikings squads at Southern Cross University.

The Vikings were 38-17 winners against the Marlins in their first grade encounter, while the Marlins reserve grade side won 18-14.

The Coffs Harbour Snappers travelled to Kempsey in Round 5 to take on the Kempsey Cannonballs.

The Snappers first grade side won their third match from their first four games of the season with a 43-7 victory against the Cannonballs.

The Snappers women’s 10 side also had a big win defeating the Cannonballs 47-5.

Round 5 results

SCU Marlins v Hastings Valley Vikings

First grade: Vikings 38 def. Marlins 17

Reserve grade: Marlins 18 def. Vikings 14

Under 16’s: Vikings 34 def. Marlins 12

Kempsey Cannonballs v Coffs Harbour Snappers

First grade: Snappers 43 def. Cannonballs 7

Reserve grade: Cannonballs 23 def. Snappers 12

Under 18’s: Snappers 19 def. Cannonballs 13

Under 16’s: Cannonballs 15 def. Snappers 7

Under 14’s: Cannonballs 17 def. Snappers 12

Women’s 10’s: Snappers 47 def. Cannonballs 5

By Aiden BURGESS