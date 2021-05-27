SCU Marlins host a big day of rugby during the latest round of the Upper MNC Rugby Union season Coffs Coast Sport News Of The Area by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 27, 2021 The SCU Marlins and Hastings Valley Vikings clash in their reserve grade match. THE Southern Cross University Marlins have hosted a big day of rugby union during Round 5 of the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season. The Marlins sides faced off against the visiting Hastings Valley Vikings squads at Southern Cross University. The Vikings were 38-17 winners against the Marlins in their first grade encounter, while the Marlins reserve grade side won 18-14. The Coffs Harbour Snappers travelled to Kempsey in Round 5 to take on the Kempsey Cannonballs. The Snappers first grade side won their third match from their first four games of the season with a 43-7 victory against the Cannonballs. The Snappers women’s 10 side also had a big win defeating the Cannonballs 47-5. Round 5 results SCU Marlins v Hastings Valley Vikings First grade: Vikings 38 def. Marlins 17 Reserve grade: Marlins 18 def. Vikings 14 Under 16’s: Vikings 34 def. Marlins 12 Kempsey Cannonballs v Coffs Harbour Snappers First grade: Snappers 43 def. Cannonballs 7 Reserve grade: Cannonballs 23 def. Snappers 12 Under 18’s: Snappers 19 def. Cannonballs 13 Under 16’s: Cannonballs 15 def. Snappers 7 Under 14’s: Cannonballs 17 def. Snappers 12 Women’s 10’s: Snappers 47 def. Cannonballs 5 By Aiden BURGESS