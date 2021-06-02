SCU Marlins juniors make NSW Country squads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SIX sensational SCU Marlins juniors have been selected amongst the state’s best regional players.

Oliver Canning, Dylan Loader, Zeb Misios, Eucla Veamatahau Davies, Lucas McLaughlin and Zac Young have been selected to play for NSW Country Rugby Union junior representative teams as they take part in a training camp in Sydney.

Canning, Loader and Misios made the under 18’s open’s squad, while Davies made the under 16’s, McLaughlin made the under 15’s and Young made the under 14’s squads.

After starring for their Mid North Coast sides at the recent NSW Country Junior Rugby Championships, the six Marlins juniors were selected for their respective NSW Country squads.

Zac Young played as a Dorrigo Ranger as a junior before moving to play for the Marlins where he currently plays in the under 14’s squad.

Young was part of the Mid North Coast under 14’s team at the NSW Country Junior Rugby Championships in Armidale.

The young number 8 said he loved playing the vital position.

“I just love playing at number 8 and going for a run in the backline as a bigger, stronger extra back,” he said.

“I also love making big hits and the ball running.”

Fellow NSW Country squad member Lucas McLaughlin said he loved playing at hooker.

“I love doing a bit of everything and love the leadership aspect as I like to talk a lot,” he said.

“My defence is up there but I still have room to improve.”

McLaughlin told News Of The Area he was looking forward to experiencing new scenarios on the field which the NSW Country camp would provide.

“Just getting to learn tactics and learn new things I can do,” he said.

“To open up the game and see a lot of different things and scenarios I haven’t seen before on the field.”

Zac Young said the thing he looked forward to the most in Sydney was both and off the field.

“I look forward to learning about rugby and making new mates,” he said.

Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union results – Round 6.

SCU Marlins v Kempsey Cannonballs

First grade: Marlins 40 def. Cannonballs 33

Reserve grade: Marlins 18 def. Cannonballs 12

Under 16’s: Cannonballs 12 def. Marlins 5

Under 14’s: Marlins 31 def. Cannonballs 7

Women’s 10’s: Marlins 35 def. Cannonballs 14

Bowraville Goannas v Coffs Harbour Snappers

Reserve grade: Goannas 34 def. Snappers 17

Under 14’s: Snappers 69 def. BDC Barracudas 5

Women’s 10s: Snappers 64 def. Goannas 5

By Aiden BURGESS