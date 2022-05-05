SCU Marlins power to victory over Port Pirates

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE SCU Marlins powered to a 22-12 victory against the Port Pirates last Saturday at their new home ground, the Coffs Harbour Sport and Leisure Park.

The Pirates started with waves of swashbuckling attacks which had the Marlins under the pump from the opening whistle.

Last gasp tackles from a resolute defence denied the rampant Pirates a first try but it was the Marlins who absorbed the pressure and turned defence into attack to open the scoring.

The Marlins penetrated down the left wing to gain field possession and when they recycled the ball to form a ruck, they powered over the try line.

After months of rain and no field availability to train, Marlins Coach AJ Gilbert was pleased with the result with plenty to take back to the training ground.

“It was a solid first up effort considering we hadn’t played any rugby in months and had both trials washed out and Round 1 postponed.

“We were happy with the win but definitely have a lot to work on.

“I thought the physicality was there across the whole team, we were just a little bit inaccurate around our attack.

“Some massive performances from Kea Pereira, Rogan Hickey and Oli Canning,” said Gilbert.

By David WIGLEY