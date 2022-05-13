Sculpture concept revealed for Yarilla Place

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ARTIST Emma Coulter has unveiled the first concept images of a sculpture called, ‘Let them feel the light’, designed for Yarilla Place.

Emma is the winning artist chosen after a national call out for artists to create a signature public artwork for Coffs new cultural and civic space.



An integrated three-story sculpture, the work will traverse the light-filled atrium space, dispersing colour and light, in honour of the meaning of ‘Yarrila’ – a Gumbaynggirr word meaning to illuminate or brighten.

The work also draws inspiration from Coffs Harbour’s rich geography and social history.

Coffs Harbour Gallery and Museum Curator, Joanna Besley, said the concept mages from Emma Coulter are captivating and inspiring.

“Not only does this artwork beautifully capture the meaning of the Gumbaynggirr word ‘yarrila’, but it is a bold statement about optimism and how this new building signals Coffs Harbour’s bright future.”

Currently under fabrication, this work will be completed late 2022/early 2023.