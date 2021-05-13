Sea Eagles succumb to the Coffs Harbour Comets in Ladies League Tag

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Comets made it four wins from four as they overcame the Macksville Sea Eagles 14-0 in the Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League, Ladies League Tag competition.

It was a gritty performance from the Sea Eagles who took the game to the undefeated Comets who described it as their toughest match in the competition so far.

Hayle Grace made several piercing runs through the centre and Charlie Dent’s passing game gave the Sea Eagles ball movement across the park to complete their sets.

Comets kicker Hannah White gave some insights into the fast paced ladies game.

“We have been playing some real good penetrative and defensive footy the last few weeks.

“We have been putting plenty of points on the board and our goal is to keep the other teams to a nil.

“Our coaches are very supportive of us as a team and individually which helps us play to our strengths.

“Our match yesterday (against the Sea Eagles) was probably our hardest game so far, we were pushing through with a few injuries but we are happy to come away with the win.

The Sea Eagles host Woolgoolga on Sunday 16 May at their home ground.

By David WIGLEY