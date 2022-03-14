Seafoam covers Port Stephens beaches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEACHES were covered in one of the biggest occurrences of seafoam that has been seen in living memory after the wild weather which hit the NSW coast over the past week.

Marine Biologist Ryan Pierara of Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters told News Of The Area, “The recent seafoam observed along Australia’s east coast was caused due to the heavy rains releasing organics and pollutants from the paddocks and houses flooded, mixing with the powerful seas creating the foam.



“The foam is formed from air, water, and surfactants rigorously mixing.

“Surfactants are a kind of sticky molecule that clings to the surface between water and air.

“Although surfactants also come naturally, for example from dead marine plant life, the reason we observed such large quantities of foam was the release of surfactants from composts, cleaning agents, manufacturing processes and sewage from the intense flooding.

“Seafoam on this grand scale was magnified by the strong winds and chaotic seas.

“Seafoam is not normally harmful to humans and is often an indication of a productive ocean ecosystem.

“However in some instances it has been and could be given potentially high levels of toxins from the floods.

“Some past instances include: Along Gulf coast beaches during blooms of Karenia brevis, for example, popping sea foam bubbles are one way that algal toxins become airborne.

“The resulting aerosol can irritate the eyes of beach goers and poses a health risk for those with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

“ Scientists studying the cause of a seabird die-off off California in 2007 and in the Pacific Northwest in 2009 also found a soap-like foam from a decaying Akashiwo sanguinea algae bloom had removed the waterproofing on feathers, making it harder for birds to fly.

“This led to the onset of fatal hypothermia in many birds.”

While getting amongst seafoam may be tempting it can be hazardous as it can hide hazards and the potential of pollution contaminating the seafoam which may impact health.

By Marian SAMPSON