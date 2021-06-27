Search is on for Bowraville mystery winner who scored $100,000 Lucky Lotteries win!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE Bowraville might be known for its historic buildings, here’s hoping that for one mystery lottery winner their $100,000 Lucky Lotteries prize doesn’t turn into a piece of history itself and they check their winning ticket soon.

The lottery player won the 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10473, drawn Tuesday 22 June 2021.

The ticket is unregistered, so officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner to break the news and must wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.

The winning entry was purchased at IGA Plus Liquor Bowraville, 76 High Street, Bowraville.

The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she hoped to unite the winner with their exciting prize as soon as possible.

“It’s more than likely this winner is going about their Tuesday as normal, with no idea they’ve just pocketed $100,000!” she said.

“We’re urging all players who purchased a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot ticket from IGA Plus Liquor Bowraville to check their tickets as soon as possible.

“We’re so close to the end of the financial year!

“How great would it be to discover your astounding windfall just in time for tax time?

“Make sure to retrace your steps and check any tickets you might have.

“The ticket could be anywhere in your wallet, handbag, on the fridge door or even tucked away in your car glovebox!

“If you discover you are holding the winning ticket contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.”