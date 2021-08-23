Seaview Tavern’s Uncovered music contest promoting up-and-coming musos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast Uncovered is a music competition held at The Seaview Tavern Woolgoolga, with the aim of promoting local, upcoming musos.

“We have twenty local acts playing across four weeks, on hold during lockdown, with the winner of each heat going through to the final,” Dan Whiffen, Events Manager at North Coast Hotel Group, told News Of The Area.



“It’s an event for all levels of experience but especially musos who have only played publicly once or twice.”

For example, last Saturday, soloist Belski (aged 14), made her debut performance in a live show.

“It’s that type of person I wanted to expose to a live performance.

“She did great, dealing with a pub atmosphere show.”

The audience for Uncovered may be there for the competition to listen to the acts but there’s also people there who have just come out for the night and will be talking loudly and not paying attention.

“This is how you hone your trade,” said Dan.

“It’s all part of learning the ropes of a live performance.

“It was great to see last week’s young performers.

“Watching each act jump on stage looking nervous, then play a couple of songs and relax into it was great.”

Paused mid-stream, but post-lockdown, the show will go on with the two heats remaining, and the winner being announced after that.

First prize is $1,000 cash, plus studio time donated by Valley Sounds Recording Studios in Nana Glen, and a live recording by Bath Time Productions, which the winners can use as a promo video.

Offbeat Operations, music promoter, has offered the winning band a support spot at the Black Sorrows show at the Hoey Moey on Saturday 12 November.

“It’s a great package thanks to the help of the local music industry.”

Southern Comfort and Byron Bay Brewing provided the prize money.

By Andrea FERRARI