Second man charged in relation to serious assault in Coffs Harbour

A SECOND man has been charged over an alleged assault of another man on the state’s north coast.

About 2.30am on Sunday 3 July 2022, emergency services were called to a licensed premise on the Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour, following reports a man had been assaulted.



Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District located a 28-year-old unconscious man on a nearby footpath.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital, suffering a suspected fractured skull.

He was later airlifted to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

A crime scene was established, and investigations into the incident commenced.

About 3.40am officers were patrolling Sheppards Lane, Coffs Harbour when they stopped and arrested an eighteen-year-old man.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 4 July 2022.

Following extensive inquiries at 12.10pm on Sunday 3 July 2022 a second man was arrested at a home on Gleniffer Road, Bonville.

The nineteen-year-old man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with affray and granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Wednesday 27 July 2022.