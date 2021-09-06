Second Round of $100 Million Infrastructure Fund opens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE State’s sports infrastructure boom is set for a further boost, with the opening of the latest round of a $100 million funding program by the NSW Government.

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said the funding would be available for new and upgraded sports facilities in Round 2 of the Greater Cities and Regional Sport Facility Fund.

“This fund is not just an important boost for local economies and jobs, but also promotes health and wellbeing for residents across NSW,” Mrs Ward said.

“By investing in new and existing sports infrastructure, we are helping more people experience the benefits of participating in sport and active recreation.

“The Fund is creating a sports infrastructure construction boom across the State as part of the NSW Government’s multi-billion dollar infrastructure pipeline.”

Providing facilities that meet community needs and expectations is a priority.

“We welcome inclusive projects that encourage the participation of women and girls and people with a disability,” Mrs Ward said.

The Fund will provide grants from $100,000 up to $1 million to eligible sport and recreation organisations and councils.

Eligible projects include lighting, amenity buildings, clubrooms, change rooms and grandstands.

Round 1 of the program resulted in $54 million being awarded to 91 projects.

They included $1 million to Snow Australia for community snow sport facilities at the National Snowsports Training Centre (NSTC) at Jindabyne, $1 million for a new skate park at Wyatt Action Sports Campus in Lidcombe and $937,500 for a new grandstand and amenities at Darling Street Oval, Newcastle.

Round 2 is the final round of the program and sporting organisations and councils are urged to apply.

The grant application and assessment process will be overseen by an independent probity advisor.

Applications are now open and will close on 8 October 2021.

For more details, see: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants.