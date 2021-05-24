Second State Championship for Nelson Bay Croquet Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TAREE Croquet Club hosted the NSW Golf Croquet Handicap Singles State Championship from 14 to 16 May 2021.

Six players from around the State entered but the Championship was contested despite the modest numbers.

The numbers meant the Championship was played as a double round-robin.

Peter Gordon entered from Nelson Bay and he won the day, winning 8 from 10 games.

In the final game, Peter played Bernie McAlary (Wollongong) with them standing 1st and 2nd respectively with one game to play.

Peter needed to win or to score at least 4 hoops in losing – he lost 5-7 meaning Peter and Bernie finished on 8 wins each, but Peter was declared the winner on hoop count back.

A great week for Nelson Bay Croquet Club with a 1st, 2nd and 5th finish in the NSW Golf Croquet Handicap Doubles State Championship and 1st in the NSW Golf Croquet Handicap Singles State Championship.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com.