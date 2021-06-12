See how high your kite will fly at the first Coffs Harbour Kite Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE first Kite Flying Festival for Coffs Harbour is coming to town on Sunday 27 June 2021.

With a history of five years in Sydney and launched in Canberra in 2020, the big, bright Kite Festival will land at the city’s Brelsford Park.

“Coffs Harbour Council has been very helpful and accommodating,” organiser Bijal Trivedi told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

It’s a fun family day where kite flying is king for the day.

Entry is free and kites can be purchased at the organisers stall on the day.

“We will be selling the big Chinese-style kites and the traditional Indian kites which are made from paper – they range from about $15 – $50 or up to $80.

“If people bring their own kites they might have sharp threads which can be dangerous in an open-ground event,” said Bijal.

“This is not a professional kite-flying event – it’s for family fun, and you can just come along and watch if you like.

“On our stall we will help people assemble their kites and provide help with flying if they need it.”

There will be rides for small children and a jumping castle.

“We have food trucks booked from sweet to savory and there’s music, with a DJ.

“Bring your picnic rug and enjoy the spectacle,” said Bijal.

When posed the question, “Do you need wind?”, Bijal replied succinctly, “Yes”.

“I think we’ll be fine with the weather on the Coffs Coast – we don’t want too much wind either.”

So, it’s back to the Goldilocks Principle – not too much and not too little…just the right amount please.

For more information see: https://www.facebook.com/www.kiteflyingfestival.com.au/.

By Andrea FERRARI