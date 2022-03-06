Seeds and succulents – it’s Coffs Harbour Garden sale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FEELING green fingered?

Fancy growing some veggies from seed?



Coffs Harbour Garden is having its famous Garden Sale on Saturday 5 March, from 10.00am to 1pm.

It’s held at Coffs Harbour Garden, just inside the entry gate, behind 51 Combine Street in Coffs Harbour.

“Volunteers at the community gardens have been gathering/potting different cuttings over the last few years and there’s lots of variety to choose from,” Lara Reading, Coffs Harbour Garden Secretary, told News Of The Area.

“One lady has managed to start roses from cuttings.

“There’s also seeds saved from many veggies grown in our local gardens.”

Garden Coordinator Susan Kiriazis told News Of The Area, “On the day people can ask questions about gardening and how to care for the plants they buy.

“Garden members will be present to talk about how to get the best out of your plants.

“When members and plot holders get together there’s always discussion on different growing techniques, especially for veggies.

“We started plant sales about eighteen months ago with the aim of getting more community involvement in the gardens.

“There’s a few ladies attending who have great success growing veggies and flowers in their plots and at their homes with other garden plants.

“There’s a variety of plants, succulents, bromeliads, roses, lilies, geraniums, herbs for sale, plus lots more.

“My plot has silver beet, shallots, potatoes, herbs, flowers, parsley,” said Susan.

“It’s wonderful to pick fresh, organic produce to share with family.”

“Whether someone is a first time plant buyer or a long time gardener there’s something for everyone in pursuing a gardening hobby…and here’s a great way to start or build up your collection by visiting the CH Garden End of Season Plant Sale.

“Come along and grab yourself a bargain – nothing over $10 with prices starting at $2 – spread the word,” enticed Lara.

“Plants, seedlings, seeds galore, and much more.

“Bring your cash – there’s no credit card facilities on the day.”

By Andrea FERRARI