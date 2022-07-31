Seniors Computer Club celebrates 20 years of upskilling in tech

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SENIORS Computer Club Coffs Harbour salutes two decades of upskilling in tech for the ‘not so young’.

“Monday August 1, 2022, marks our 20th anniversary,” Ray Featherstone, speaking on behalf of Coffs Seniors Computer Club, told News Of The Area.



“We will have our local member Gurmesh Singh presenting 20-,15- and 10-year badges and certificates to our worthy members and tutors, followed by a cuppa and cutting of the birthday cake,” he said.

All past and present Seniors Computer Club Coffs Harbour members are invited.

Discussions about gathering as a club were initiated in July 2001 from an idea of George Rose, Jean Parker, Jerry Piggot, Ron Chivers and Alex Mills-Thom.

Having a few informal meetings, they decided that there was a clear need for a club where seniors could learn about computers and modern technology in a friendly and relaxed environment, and it wouldn’t matter if you didn’t understand something one week, you could go over it the following week at a slower pace and have it explained more thoroughly.

“So they formed a day-computer club; they advertised and invited anyone interested to attend a meeting at the Park Beach Bowling Club and the name of the Coffs Seniors Computer Club was adopted,” said Ray.

“From March 2002 until Feb 2009 meetings were held at the St Johns Anglican Church then, after an inspection of the newly-built Cavanbah Hall, a special meeting convened, voting to secure the new premises for our future meetings, where we still meet today.

“Gurmesh has been a marvellous asset to our club over the past few years, providing two funding packages for the club to replenish and update the equipment needed,” said Ray.

Here is a snippet from Gurmesh’s Legislative Assembly Hansard Speech – 18 September 2020: “Coffs Coast Seniors wanting to learn more about technology and enjoy a social event need look no further than the Coffs Seniors Computer Club.

“This is a fine example of a thriving community organisation that is doing wonderful work in my electorate.

“Like most local groups, the meetings have been curtailed during the COVID lockdown, but it hopes that things get back to normal soon,” Mr Singh told parliament.

“I caught up with the computer club members at their recent morning tea to announce $6,000 in funding to help the club with the cost of purchasing additional computer and tutorial equipment.”

The club especially welcomes those who are interested in modern technology and/or those who would like to learn.

“We can help you achieve this,” said Ray.

For catering purposes on the day of the anniversary – Monday August 1, phone Mary Voutos on 0439 581 770 or Kerin Merat on 0481 097 221.

“Come along and see if we can help you,” said Ray.

“We also lend computers to our beginners and guide them through what type and cost of computer they may require.

“See you at the Cavanbah Centre Hall for a cuppa and a chat.”

By Andrea FERRARI